WATCH LIVE | KZN premier Sihle Zikalala testifies at SAHRC hearing

26 November 2021 - 09:38 By TimesLIVE

During July 2021, violent riots and looting broke out in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The impact of the unrest and associated activities have been devastating for the country’s economy, already significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and brought huge financial losses to businesses — small, medium and large — some of which will not be able to recover, resulting in wide-scale job losses. 

High-powered team looking for masterminds of July unrest, SAHRC hearing told

Four specialist state advocates were working with the Hawks, crime intelligence, digital forensic investigators and others to “get to the bottom” of ...
News
16 hours ago

Former Phoenix security company boss under fire for call to set up barricades

Former security company boss Glen Naidoo told the SAHRC that when he called for the Phoenix community to barricade roads to keep looters out in July, ...
News
21 hours ago

SAHRC hearings on July riots continue

The SA Human Rights Commission's hearings into events that led up to the July riots and looting are continuing on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

KZN man tells of multiple assaults by groups in Phoenix during July unrest

KwaMashu's Mbuso Xaba said he had been looking for a fuel station in the area when he and three young men he was travelling with were ambushed.
News
2 days ago
