WATCH | Shopping centres packed as street vendors struggle to make sales

Street vendors in Johannesburg struggled to make sales as they competed with shopping centres on Black Friday deals.

With hundreds of people coming in and out of the Golden Walk Shopping Centre in Ekurhuleni, street vendors were trying their best to sell their items, but they could not compete with the big companies.

Joseph Gugeni, a street vendor who sells fruit and vegetables outside the centre, said: “I want people to come buy from me, but they are all inside there, shopping. It is too quiet today.”

