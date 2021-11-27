South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 command council meets as Covid-19 cases spike

27 November 2021 - 08:21
People gather before the Christmas lights were turned on to mark the start of the Christmas season at Marques de Larios street, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in downtown Malaga, Spain on November 26, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

November 27 2021 — 08:38

Australia bans travellers from virus-hit southern Africa

Australia imposed new restrictions on Saturday on people who have been to nine southern African countries, as the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 raises concerns about another wave of the pandemic.

The countries are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, the Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique.

Effective immediately, the government will ban non-citizens who have been in those countries from entering and will require supervised 14-day quarantines for Australian citizens and their dependents returning from the countries, said Health Minister Greg Hunt.

November 27 2021 — 08:21

SA's Covid-19 command council meets on Saturday as Covid-19 cases spike

A crucial meeting of the national coronavirus command council has been brought forward to Saturday, the presidency announced on Friday night.

The meeting had been scheduled for Sunday amid rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases across the country, particularly in Gauteng.

The sharp rise in cases is believed to be driven by the newly identified B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant, which was given the name Omicron by the World Health Organisation on Friday.

