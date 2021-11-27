COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 command council meets as Covid-19 cases spike
November 27 2021 — 08:38
Australia bans travellers from virus-hit southern Africa
Australia imposed new restrictions on Saturday on people who have been to nine southern African countries, as the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 raises concerns about another wave of the pandemic.
The countries are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, the Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique.
Effective immediately, the government will ban non-citizens who have been in those countries from entering and will require supervised 14-day quarantines for Australian citizens and their dependents returning from the countries, said Health Minister Greg Hunt.
November 27 2021 — 08:21
SA's Covid-19 command council meets on Saturday as Covid-19 cases spike
A crucial meeting of the national coronavirus command council has been brought forward to Saturday, the presidency announced on Friday night.
The meeting had been scheduled for Sunday amid rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases across the country, particularly in Gauteng.
The sharp rise in cases is believed to be driven by the newly identified B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant, which was given the name Omicron by the World Health Organisation on Friday.
