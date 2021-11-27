No jab, no accommodation for University of the Free State students

Unvaccinated students will not be allowed on the University of the Free State’s (UFS) premises as from February.

This is according to a Covid-19 vaccination policy approved by the UFS council on Friday.

Rector and vice-chancellor Prof Francis Petersen said though the university does not compel people to vaccinate, it has the right to require vaccination if anyone wants to access its premises. The policy will be implemented from February 22.

“The policy implies that the university does not force anyone to be vaccinated, but the institution has the right to require vaccination if you want to access the institution’s premises in order to protect our staff and students,” said Petersen.