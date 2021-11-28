South Africa

Covid-19 daily infections under 3,000 mark, with 18 hospital admissions

28 November 2021 - 19:36 By TimesLIVE
Vaccines being packaged at the packaging lab. File image
Image: WERNER HILLS

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Sunday reported 2,858 new Covid-19 cases, with 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested is 9.8% which is higher than yesterday (9.2%). The seven-day average is 6.1%.

Six Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 89,797 to date.

The majority of new cases on Sunday are from Gauteng (81%), followed by the Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1%.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Q&A with a senior Covid government adviser on vaccine hesitancy and the new variant

With vaccine hesitancy continuing to grow, a new Covid-19 variant with multiple mutations has emerged. Chris Barron asked professor Koleka Mlisana, ...
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19 variant Omicron

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Politics
6 hours ago

Young people bearing brunt of Covid-19 resurgence, ICU doctor warns

The speed at which the new Covid-19 variant Omicron is infecting young people has alarmed SA health professionals.
News
1 day ago

Health department slams 'draconian' decision to impose travel bans on SA

Early indications are that the Covid-19 vaccines are effective against the new variant, ministerial advisory committee member Prof Ian Sanne said.
News
2 days ago
