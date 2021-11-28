Covid-19 daily infections under 3,000 mark, with 18 hospital admissions
28 November 2021 - 19:36
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Sunday reported 2,858 new Covid-19 cases, with 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested is 9.8% which is higher than yesterday (9.2%). The seven-day average is 6.1%.
Six Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 89,797 to date.
The majority of new cases on Sunday are from Gauteng (81%), followed by the Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1%.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.