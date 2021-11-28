South Africa

Don't panic: Omicron symptoms seem to be mild — Doctor

28 November 2021 - 16:00
Medical experts are seeing mild symptoms in sufferers of the new Covid-19 variant Omnicon.
Medical experts are seeing mild symptoms in sufferers of the new Covid-19 variant Omnicon. 
Image: 123RF/perig76

Though Omicron seems to spread quickly, medical experts are so far seeing mild symptoms in sufferers of the new Covid-19 variant. 

The B.1.1.529 variant identified this week has been blamed for the sharp rise in cases as the fourth wave rolls into the country.

SA Medical Association chair Dr Angelique Coetzee said Omicron has not been shown to have severe symptoms, but said this could change in the future.

“At this stage there is no need to panic. In fact, I confirmed this with other colleagues in different areas in Pretoria and the Midrand as well as with specialists in hospitals.

“There is only one patient who is in ICU on a ventilator but we are not sure if it is the Omnicon or the Delta variant because the ICU does not do sequencing.”

She said the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria was seeing more children as patients, “but we know that fewer children [than adults] have been vaccinated”.

“There are not many adults coming into hospitals at this stage, they are all experiencing mild symptoms and are in treatment at home.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to speak to the nation on Sunday night amid the rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases — particularly in Gauteng.

Ramaphosa met with the national coronavirus command council on Saturday to discuss the way forward. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg mayor to meet experts over new Covid-19 variant

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has expressed her concern about the new Covid-19 variant reported this week.
News
6 hours ago

President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19 variant Omicron

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Politics
1 hour ago

Dutch find 61 Covid-19 cases among SA passengers, looking for new variant

Dutch health authorities said on Saturday they had detected 61 Covid-19 cases among people who flew from SA on Friday
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. UK PM Johnson tries to reassure SA over travel ban World
  3. SABC charges head of news Phathiswa Magopeni South Africa
  4. 'We saved the people of eThekwini'- Why Philani Mavundla voted with the ANC News
  5. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC