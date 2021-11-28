Eastern Cape police ruin Friday night for drug dealers and illegal liquor outlets

Delinquents had their Friday night ruined as Eastern Cape police cracked down on illegal liquor outlets and drug dealers.

Dubbed Operation Ngcobo, members from Queenstown operational command centre, Queenstown SAPS, Ncgobo SAPS and Queenstown Women’s Network worked together to police liquor outlets, close shebeens and raid drug posts.

They also performed stop-and-search operations and enforced the Disaster Management Act regulations in Ncgobo in the Chris Hani District Municipality.

A 41-year-old woman was fined R1,000 for dealing in dagga and selling liquor without a licence.

A 39-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs worth R2,500 after he was found in possession of a stash which included:

26 straws of tik,

A 2g sachet of tik,

A 1g sachets of tik,

4 full Boss Mandrax tablets and

R150 in cash.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs to the value of R50 after being found in possession of:

A full Boss Mandrax tablet and

a quarter Boss Mandrax tablet.

A 34-year-old was arrested for possession of drugs after being found in possession of 91 straws of tik weighing 10.2g to the value of R4,550.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs after found in possession of 14 straws of tik weighing 4g and valued at R700.

Alcohol to the value of R6,400 was also confiscated, including:

13 cases of Black Label,

24,440ml Strongbow Red Berries,

24,440ml Strongbow Apple,

9,750ml Black Label,

12,750ml Old Buck Gin,

5 1L Chibuku and

R340 in cash.

Acting district commissioner Brig Magqashela commended the team for the arrests made and illicit drugs confiscated.

TimesLIVE