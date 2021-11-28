South Africa

Joburg mayor to meet experts over new Covid-19 variant

28 November 2021 - 10:44
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse is concerned over the new Covid-19 variant.
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse is concerned over the new Covid-19 variant.
Image: Alaister Russell

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has expressed her concern about the new Covid-19 variant reported this week.

Gauteng has experienced a sharp rise in cases believed to be driven by the newly identified B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant which was given the name Omicron by the World Health Organisation on Friday.

Phalatse will be meeting with technical experts to understand the variant to help guide the city’s response.

In a statement on Saturday the city said it is expected the fourth wave of Covid-19 to peak about mid-December, but was watching data modelling available in the coming weeks.

“The city is continuing with mass vaccination of residents and aims to reach more people as the vaccination rollout remains critical to curbing the affect of the fourth wave.

WHO designates Covid-19 variant found in SA as 'of concern'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday designated a new Covid-19 variant detected in SA with a large number of mutations as being “of ...
News
1 day ago

“The vaccination programme is a priority in the fight to minimise the spread of Covid-19 infection, as it has been proven that vaccinations decrease the risk of death for those who are immunised,” the statement read. 

Phalatse emphasised the city’s commitment to responding to the resurgence and to doing all in its power to help reduce transmission, while also seeking interventions that have minimal effect on the livelihoods of residents.

“In the meantime the city urges the community to continue the non-pharmaceutical interventions of mask wearing in public, sanitising hands and practising social distancing at all times.”

According to the presidency, the coronavirus command council will “assess developments in the Covid-19 pandemic, including scientific updates about the newly detected coronavirus variant”.

“The outcomes of this meeting will give direction as to whether further consultation is required at the level of the president’s co-ordinating council (PCC).

“Government urges all South Africans to vaccinate and to remain disciplined in applying the known safety measures, to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with families and friends,” the presidency statement read on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Young people bearing brunt of Covid-19 resurgence, ICU doctor warns

The speed at which the new Covid-19 variant Omicron is infecting young people has alarmed SA health professionals.
News
19 hours ago

Dutch find 61 Covid-19 cases among SA passengers, looking for new variant

Dutch health authorities said on Saturday they had detected 61 Covid-19 cases among people who flew from SA on Friday
News
20 hours ago

Coronavirus command council meeting brought forward as Covid-19 cases spike

The meeting had been scheduled for Sunday amid rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases across the country, particularly in Gauteng.
Politics
1 day ago

Hotelier accuses scientists of ‘fearmongering’ over new Covid-19 variant

A leading hotelier has hit out at scientists for announcing the new Covid-19 variant without first establishing if vaccines are effective against it.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UK PM Johnson tries to reassure SA over travel ban World
  2. SABC charges head of news Phathiswa Magopeni South Africa
  3. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  4. Sunday's Covid command council meeting will decide if you’ll be lonely this ... South Africa
  5. Looking for a sign? Head to Durban North South Africa

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC