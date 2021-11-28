South Africa

LIVE BLOG: President Ramaphosa announces SA response to Omicron Covid-19 variant

28 November 2021 - 19:00 By TImesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night on the Covid-19 variant Omicron.
Image: GCIS/Elmond Jiyane

November 28 2021 — 19:05

Social media is filled with predictions of what the president will announce tonight.

A stricter lockdown seems to be the opinion of many.

November 28 2021 — 19:00

President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19 variant Omicron

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

This after the national coronavirus command council met on Saturday over the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant in the country.

A sharp rise in cases is believed to be driven by the newly identified B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant, which was given the name Omicron by the World Health Organisation on Friday.

The council meeting involved drawing up recommendations regarding the new variant, which will be communicated on Sunday night. 

