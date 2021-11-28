Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on 16 days of activism: ‘Let’s all make sure GBV is history’

Minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has paid tribute to many victims of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, saying the scourge against women and children should be a thing of the past.

Nkoana-Mashabane was speaking in Soweto at the launch of this year's 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign on Thursday.

The campaign comes less than a week after police minister Bheki Cele revealed that close to 10,000 people had been “brutalised and sexually violated” between July and September.

According to the women’s rights NGO People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), male siblings and intimate partners were among the most likely perpetrators to commit violence and abuses against women.