Mozambican national rescued from 'blue light' kidnappers in Heidelberg

The abductors were driving a blue BMW sedan fitted with blue lights and sirens.

28 November 2021 - 13:17
Jahyr Abdula and his friend were kidnapped on October 15 as they entered Johannesburg from Mozambique. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

A Mozambican national was rescued from his alleged captors during an operation in Heidelberg in Gauteng, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said Jahyr Abdula and his friend were kidnapped on October 15 as they entered Johannesburg from Mozambique.

They arrived in a three-vehicle motorcade when they were pulled over by their captors who were driving a blue BMW sedan fitted with blue lights and sirens, Mathe said.

The pair were taken from their motorcade and held captive.

“His friend was rescued on the same day by various officials from law enforcement agencies and private security companies. During this operation, one suspect was apprehended and is still in police custody,” she said.

Mathe said Abdula was rescued on Friday when a multidisciplinary team pounced on an identified address and rescued the “traumatised and malnourished victim”.

She said a manhunt is still under way to arrest the remaining kidnappers.

The parents of the man, Salimo and Maria Abdula, have thanked all involved for rescuing their son.

“We thank almighty Allah for accepting our prayers. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the SA Police Service, all private security companies that were involved, the Mozambican government.

“Our family is thankful that justice is taking its course. We are looking forward to healing and will appreciate some privacy,” the family said.

