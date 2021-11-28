POLL | What do you think Ramaphosa will announce tonight?

Ramaphosa's address comes after a meeting of the coronavirus command council on Saturday, which drew up recommendations on how to contain the new variant.

Several countries have imposed a travel ban on the country due to the variant, with Dutch health authorities confirming on Sunday that 13 cases of the Omicron variant have been found in the Netherlands among passengers that were on two flights from SA.

Several business and community leaders have spoken against a harsh lockdown in response to the rise in infections.