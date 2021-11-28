South Africa

Robbery suspect arrested after going to cops to report 'stolen car'

28 November 2021 - 11:16
A robbery suspect will appear in court on Monday after claiming his vehicle, which he allegedly used in a robbery, was stolen.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A KwaZulu-Natal robbery suspect will appear in court on Monday after reporting his vehicle — which he is alleged to have used in a business robbery — as stolen. 

The 32-year-old suspect will appear in the Bergville magistrate's court on charges of perjury and business robbery after what police are calling “an intensive investigation”. 

According to police, two armed men entered a business premises in Bergville, in the foothills of the Drakensberg, on November 20. The suspects shot the store manager in the leg and stole money and a cellphone before making off in a getaway vehicle.  

A chase ensued as police followed the suspects’ vehicle towards the Free State where they abandoned their car and fled on foot.

The following day, the owner of the recovered vehicle went to Elandslaagte SAPS to open a case saying his vehicle was hijacked while he was driving on the N11.

A joint police operation was conducted on November 24 when a log book and car keys were found in the “hijack victim's” home. 

TimesLIVE

