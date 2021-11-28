South Africa

Three people perish in house fire in Gqeberha

28 November 2021 - 12:47 By Iavan Pijoos
Two people aged 52 and a 12-year-old boy were killed in the blaze.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Three people, including a young child died when their Gqeberha home was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Sunday, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said it was reported that a woman was woken by her aunt's screams just after midnight in their home in Govan Mbeki, KwaDwesi.

“As she approached her aunt’s room she noticed smoke emanating from the room. 

“The woman and three other occupants ran outside and called for help.  The neighbours attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and police have opened an inquest for investigation, Janse van Rensburg said.

TimesLIVE

