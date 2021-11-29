South Africa

Children among 1,300 who committed suicide in Gauteng since start of pandemic

29 November 2021 - 12:59
The Gauteng department of community safety reported that Covid-19 job losses were to blame for some suicides in the 2020/2021 financial year. Stock photo.
The Gauteng department of community safety reported that Covid-19 job losses were to blame for some suicides in the 2020/2021 financial year. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/dolgachov

Figures released by the department of community safety have revealed that suicides have increased in Gauteng since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 1,325 incidents reported since April 2020.

This was almost double the number reported in the previous year. In the 2019/2020 financial year, 695 suicides were reported in the province.

The department reported that Covid-19 job losses were to blame for some suicides in the 2020/2021 financial year.

SA faces suicide crisis as Sadag fields more than 75,000 calls for help since January

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has since January fielded more than 75,000 calls from South Africans contemplating suicide as well as ...
News
2 months ago

In written responses tabled to the provincial legislature, the department listed the top reasons given by families about the suicides as:

  • depression;
  • loss of income during the pandemic;
  • financial difficulties;
  • death of family members; and
  • domestic violence.

A 10-year-old from Ga-Rankuwa was listed as the youngest to take their own life in October 2020, followed by two 11-year-olds in September 2020.

A 96-year-old man was the oldest to have committed suicide, in Pretoria in October 2020, followed by a 91-year-old woman from Ekurhuleni who took her life in June 2021 and a 90-year-old woman from Thokoza who took her life in December 2020.

At least 18 people who were not identified also took their lives.

One of the reported suicides occurred at the Leeuwkop prison and two at the upmarket Sandhurst Towers in Sandton.

At least two people were found hanging in cemeteries and there were suicides reported inside police holding cells.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Teachers linked to suspected bullying of Bhisho teen placed on special leave

Two teachers implicated in the alleged bullying of Lathitha Nako at Bhisho High School have been placed on special leave and special arrangements ...
News
4 days ago

Ipid probes 'suicide of unruly man' found hanged by belt in police cell

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the death of a Durban man who was found hanged in a police cell on Tuesday evening.
News
2 months ago

Police watchdog launches investigation after domestic violence suspect jumps out of window in Hillbrow

Ipid is investigating a case of murder after a man accused of domestic violence seemingly jumped out of a fifth floor window at a Hillbrow flat on ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. UK PM Johnson tries to reassure SA over travel ban World
  3. 'We saved the people of eThekwini'- Why Philani Mavundla voted with the ANC News
  4. LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks News
  5. How R570m turned a gift horse into a white elephant News

Latest Videos

'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...
Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society