Competition Commission seeks to join nine more banks in forex trading case

The need to properly spend public funds calls for nine banks accused of manipulating the rand-dollar exchange rate to be joined in a case against 23 other banks that have already been charged by the Competition Commission, the Competition Tribunal heard on Monday.

It would also be convenient for all banks facing the same charge to be in the same room to avoid a multiplicity of actions.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, for the commission, made these arguments in support of the case to join the nine other banks.

They are HSBC Bank USA, Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc, Bank of America NA, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Nedbank Group Ltd, Nedbank Ltd, FirstRand Ltd, FirstRand Bank Ltd and Standard Americas Inc.

The commission wants the nine banks to be joined with other banks facing the allegations, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited, BNP Paribas, Citibank NA and Standard Chartered Bank.