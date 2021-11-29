COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Omicron variant detected in more countries as scientists race to find answers
November 29 2021 - 08:51
First suspected case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 detected in Switzerland
The first probable case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Switzerland, the government said late on Sunday, as the country tightened its entry restrictions to check its spread.
The case relates to a person who returned to Switzerland from South Africa around a week ago, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Twitter.
Testing will clarify the situation in the coming days, it added.
Switzerland has ordered that travellers from 19 countries must present a negative test when boarding a fight to the country, and must go into quarantine for 10 days on arrival.
The list includes Australia, Denmark, Britain, Czech Republic, South Africa and Israel.
Swiss voters on Sunday backed the government's pandemic response plan by a bigger than expected majority in a referendum, paving the way for the continuation of exceptional measures to stem the rising tide of Covid-19 cases.
Some 62.01% voted in favour of a law passed earlier this year to provide financial aid to people hit by the Covid-19 crisis and laying the foundation for certificates giving proof of Covid-19 vaccination, recovery or a negative test. These are currently required to enter bars, restaurants and certain events.
Reuters
November 29 2021 - 08:44
Omicron variant patients have 'very mild symptoms,' doctor says
A South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a different coronavirus strain among patients said that symptoms of the Omicron variant were so far mild and could be treated at home.
November 29 2021 - 08:40
Vaccination focus and stern travel message from Ramaphosa welcomed
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the country would remain at lockdown level 1 after a recent increase in Covid-19 cases across the country has been met with positive responses.
Andrew Stark, MD Flight Centre Travel Group RSA, said Ramaphosa has taken a great position to open up international travel as soon as possible and to ask those nations that made knee-jerk reactions to the new Covid-19 variant to revert quickly.
“Hopefully that doesn’t fall on deaf ears. What I’m optimistic about is that as quickly as borders were shut to South Africans on Friday morning, that as quickly they open up to South Africans again. Ideally we’ll have corridors. We also need to put pressure on the fact that vaccinated travellers can have a pass when travelling internationally, and unvaccinated passengers don’t.”
During his address to the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa slammed some countries for prohibiting travel to and from Southern Africa after the discovery of the Omicron variant.
November 29 2021 - 08:00
‘Panic-driven decisions must end’: Madonsela slams reports calling Omicron ‘SA variant’
Madonsela’s call comes after the new variant was labelled a “SA variant” by international commentators and on social media. The variant was first detected in the country last week.
“It’s clear we need a better communication strategy for the release of information on the discovery of new variants or mutations of the coronavirus.
November 29 2021 - 07:45
Woman held over Australia quarantine hotel fire
Australian police said they expect to charge a woman with arson after she allegedly set fire to the hotel where she and her two children were quarantined.
November 29 2021 - 07:30
Omicron variant detected in more countries as scientists race to find answers
The Omicron coronavirus variant spread around the world on Sunday, with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia even as more countries imposed travel restriction to try to seal themselves off.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was not yet clear whether Omicron, first detected in Southern Africa, is more transmissible than other variants, or if it causes more severe disease.
"Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection," WHO said. It said understanding the level of severity of Omicron "will take days to several weeks".
The detection of Omicron triggered global alarm as governments around the world scrambled to impose new travel curbs and financial markets sold-off, fearing the variant could resist vaccinations and upend a nascent economic reopening after a two-year global pandemic.
In its statement, the WHO said it was working with technical experts to understand the potential impact of the variant on existing countermeasures against Covid-19, including vaccines.
Britain said it will convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss the developments.
Dutch health authorities said 13 cases of the variant were found among people on two flights that arrived in Amsterdam from South Africa on Friday. Authorities had tested all of the more than 600 passengers on the flights and found 61 coronavirus cases, going on to test those for Omicron.
"This could possibly be the tip of the iceberg," Health Minister Hugo de Jonge told reporters.
Dutch military police said they arrested a married couple who left a hotel where they were in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, and were attempting to flee the country.
Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" last week by the WHO that is potentially more contagious than previous variants, has now been detected in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Canada and South Africa.
Many countries have imposed travel bans or curbs on Southern Africa to try to stem the spread. Financial markets dived on Friday, and oil prices tumbled.
A South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a different coronavirus strain said on Sunday that symptoms of Omicron were so far mild and could be treated at home.
Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chair of South African Medical Association, told Reuters that unlike with Delta, so far patients have not reported loss of smell or taste and there has been no major drop in oxygen levels with the new variant.
ISRAELI MEASURES
In the most far-reaching effort to keep the variant at bay, Israel announced late on Saturday it would ban the entry of all foreigners and reintroduce counter-terrorism phone-tracking technology to contain the spread of the variant.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the ban, pending government approval, would last 14 days. Officials hope that within that period there will be more information on how effective vaccines are against Omicron.
The top U.S. infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told President Joe Biden on Sunday it will take about two weeks to have more definitive information about the transmissibility and other characteristics of Omicron, the White House said in a statement, adding that Fauci believes existing vaccines "are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of Covid".
Biden will give an update on the new variant and the US response on Monday, the White House said.
In Britain, the government has announced measures including stricter testing rules for people arriving in the country and requiring mask wearing in some settings.
More countries announced new travel curbs on southern African nations on Sunday, including Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.
South Africa has denounced the measures as unfair and potentially harmful to its economy, saying it is being punished for its scientific ability to identify coronavirus variants early.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that his government was considering imposing compulsory Covid-19 shots for people in certain places and activities, and he slammed rich Western countries for what he called their knee-jerk imposition of travel bans.
"The prohibition of travel is not informed by science, nor will it be effective in preventing the spread of this variant," Ramaphosa said. "The only thing (it) ... will do is to further damage the economies of the affected countries and undermine their ability to respond to ... the pandemic."
Omicron has emerged as many countries in Europe are already battling a surge in Covid-19 infections, with some reintroducing restrictions on social activity to try to stop the spread.
The new variant has also thrown a spotlight on huge disparities in vaccination rates around the globe. Even as many developed countries are giving third-dose boosters, less than 7% of people in poorer countries have received their first Covid-19 shot, according to medical and human rights groups.
Reuters
November 29 2021 - 07:25
November 29 2021 - 07:00
Where is the new Covid-19 variant most prevalent in SA?
The newly detected Covid-19 variant Omicron is prevalent in Gauteng and spreading to other parts of the country.
That’s according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed the nation on Sunday night.
Ramaphosa said the variant had more mutations than previous strains and was not linked to the Beta and Delta strains which were also previously detected in SA.
He said studies on whether Omicron was transmitted more easily between people and its impact on the vaccines are ongoing.
November 29 2021 - 06:15
JUSTICE MALALA | It is time our leaders lead and make vaccines mandatory
The last time I checked, the job of the president and his cabinet was to lead the country. Yet on too many occasions our “leaders” don’t seem aware they have been given more than adequate powers to lead. Instead of doing so, they hold meetings, consult and then hold press conferences to announce they will consult even more.
Lead? No, that’s not for them.
Nothing illustrates this malaise better than events beginning on Thursday when health minister Joe Phaahla held a press conference and announced a new Covid-19 variant had been detected in SA.
Phaahla was clear: “You can rest assured that as people move in the next coming weeks, this [variant] will be all over.” Now here is the thing.
Phaahla and the government have been warning about a fourth wave and possible Covid-19 variants for months. When new cases started picking up, they knew the inevitable was happening: a fourth wave was here.
November 29 2021 - 06:00
Wave of depression about to land on SA’s battered shores
Psychologists warn the onset of a fourth wave and resulting restrictions are likely to have demoralising affect on people
