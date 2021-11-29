South Africa

East London suitcase murder accused Alutha Pasile pleads guilty

29 November 2021 - 11:24 By Dispatch Reporter
Alutha Pasile, 25, the man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, University of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni, entered a guilty plea at the East London high court on Monday, where the trial was scheduled to commence.

The murder of Mtebeni, whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase and bag in East London's Quigney during Women’s Month this year, while other body parts, including her severed head, were later found, horrified South Africans.

