July unrest 'planned at high political level', says Abahlali baseMjondolo

Text messages advising “comrades” not to wear ANC regalia so they would not be identified circulated during the July riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Abahlali baseMjondolo's S’bu Zikode said on Monday.

Representing SA's biggest shack dwellers' movement at the SA Human Rights Commission hearing into the unrest, Zikode testified that his organisation had seen text messages from “local and even regional leaders” of the ANC.

Thus Abahlali baseMjondolo believed the riots were planned at a “high political level”.

While the arrest and imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma and the “already fertile” conditions of poverty and anger played a role, the unrest was also related to factions within the ANC.

“We were aware that, of course, many South Africans concur that there were threats already there should the former president be arrested. But [it] also made us really think that this was planned at a high political level and didn’t take us by surprise.