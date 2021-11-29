Legal bid to stop Prince Misuzulu’s ‘secret’ coronation

The brother of late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has claimed in court papers that the disputed heir to the throne, Prince Misuzulu Zulu, is being installed as monarch at a secret coronation to be held this Friday.

Prince Mbonisi Zulu has launched an urgent application in the Pietermaritzburg high court, which he says is supported by some members of the royal family, seeking an order to stop the alleged coronation, knowledge of which came “through the grapevine”.

Prince Mbonisi wants an order stopping the ceremony until the outcome of two related court applications, set down for hearing on December 7, in which Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, the first wife of the late king, is seeking to lay claim to half his estate through her marriage in community of property.

In the second application, her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, are challenging the authenticity of the late king’s will, claiming his signature was forged.

They also dispute that the late king, who died on March 21, wanted Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the eldest son of his third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, to take over the throne.