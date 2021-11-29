Possible mandatory vaccinations & stocking up on oxygen - how SA is preparing for the 4th wave

As concerns about the looming fourth wave of Covid-19 mount, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several measures to manage the pandemic.

SA is considering mandatory vaccinations and is stocking up on oxygen supplies for all beds earmarked for Covid-19 care, he said in a televised address on Sunday.

Government, labour and business were discussing mandatory vaccinations and there was “broad agreement” on introducing such a measure.

“As individuals, companies and government, we have a responsibility to ensure that all people in this country can work, travel and socialise safely. We have therefore been undertaking engagements with social partners and other stakeholders on introducing measures that make vaccination a condition for access to workplaces, public events, public transport and public establishments.”

An increase in hospital admissions was expected as the Omicron variant spread to other provinces from Gauteng.

Ramaphosa said government would implement the national resurgence plan to ensure hospitals had the capacity to accommodate patients.