Roland Schoeman ‘schooled’ for telling health professor to ‘do some research’
Swimming star Roland Schoeman landed in hot water on Sunday after he told the former head of the School of Nursing and Public Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Mosa Moshabela, to do his “research” on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Schoeman responded to Moshabela’s tweet on ways in which SA can respond to the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.
South Africa should respond to Omicron with the following policies:— Mosa Moshabela (@MoshabelaMosa) November 27, 2021
1. Mandatory vaccination
2. Boosters for vulnerable groups
3. Rapid Covid-19 antigen tests
4. Compulsory case isolation, contact tracing & quarantine
5. Measures to combat airborne transmission
What else?
One Twitter user suggested South Africans should try to live with the virus because there will be many variants in future. Moshabela agreed and said this needed to be done with vaccination and other interventions.
Schoeman chimed in and questioned the effectiveness of vaccination, telling the deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation at UKZN to “do some research”.
“And how well are extremely high vaccination countries doing relative to lower? Look at states like Florida, wide open sporting events, music events. [The] industry is thriving and not even 70% vaccinated. Do some research,” he tweeted.
Moshabela responded by asking what Schoeman suggested as an alternative.
“I understand Roland Schoeman, you're scared and afraid, a lot is at stake for you and yours. Now, given the outcome of your research, what is your proposed solution? That we be like Florida?”
As for being scared and afraid 🤣 Well. No. I had Covid. I have recovered. As have those who are near and dear to me.— Roland Schoeman (@Rolandschoeman) November 28, 2021
I am glad to hear it. 🙏🏿— Mosa Moshabela (@MoshabelaMosa) November 28, 2021
Give us time to make time to make sense of this new variant, and in the meantime we'll take all the precautions necessary to contain, and vaccination is top of our list. Oh yea, we have amazing researchers, as you well know by now.😉
Yes yes, I have taken those into account. Does not change my recommendation for mandatory vaccination. The devil is in the detail... I get all that. You're welcome to share some other data we may not have considered at any point.😉— Mosa Moshabela (@MoshabelaMosa) November 28, 2021
The exchange drew strong reaction from users who told Schoeman who Moshabela was.
Moshabela later tweeted that the swimmer had reached out to him and "apologised".
He DM'ed me, and apologized. He's forgiven. 🙏🏿 https://t.co/Q5JAyRwTxL— Mosa Moshabela (@MoshabelaMosa) November 28, 2021
Experts are researching the new variant of concern but have disclosed it has more mutations than previous variants and is detectable by current Covid-19 tests.
Omicron is also responsible for the spike in infections in Gauteng and is spreading to other provinces.
They recommended vaccination and adherence to the non-pharmaceutical measures as protective measures against the virus.
