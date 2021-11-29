Three ANC members arrested in connection with political shooting in Inanda

Three members of the ANC’s branch executive committee in ward 54 of eThekwini are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with a shooting which claimed the lives of three party members on September 11.

Sources close to the investigation told TimesLIVE two women and a man were arrested on Saturday by members of the political task team in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37.

The victims were shot and killed when five occupants of a black Opel Corsa bakkie opened fire on a group of people at a political gathering outside Buhlebethu Primary School on Sithole Road in Inanda Newtown C section.

At least five others were injured and taken to hospital.

In September police minister Bheki Cele revealed police had leads on the perpetrators who had committed an act he labelled as a “clear sign of intimidation” leading up to the local government elections.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the matter was being investigated by the political task team at a national level and she could not respond.

National police could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.