Beating the odds: 52-year-old woman gives birth in Pretoria hospital

“No sooner had I reached the end of the first trimester when, devastatingly, I had a miscarriage. We had come so far and decided to keep trying. The following two attempts resulted in failure. It was only some years later, on our fifth and final IVF attempt that I finally fell pregnant with our baby girl who is now here with us,” said Mukura.

Four fibroid operations, five IVF rounds, a miscarriage and the couple finally have a baby, named Esther.

“Esther is a biblical name which carries the meaning of a star and a woman of courage. Her Shona name is Nyashadzashe, which means grace from God. We had almost given up on having a baby of our own but by God’s grace, when we least expected it at our older age, it happened,” Mukura said.

Trouw said the couple’s case was exceptional, adding there were many factors which could affect a couple’s ability to have children.

“Age of the mother is one of the key determiners in the rate of success. When it comes to IVF there is an average success rate of about 50%, and while this can be higher, up to 65% for women younger than 35, it can also drop to as low as 10% after the age of 42,” he said.

Mukura said at her advanced age, her pregnancy journey had been tough.

“I had elevated blood pressure and had to go on maternity leave six weeks before the estimated delivery date. This involved me travelling to SA from Zimbabwe, where I live and work. I also developed kidney complications that meant I had to remain hospitalised after the birth for much longer than would usually be the case,” she said.

Trouw said physiological factors in a woman, such as fibroids, can be the initial cause for difficulty in conceiving.