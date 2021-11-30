South Africa

Couple killed after hanging washing on 'wire tied to illegal power line'

30 November 2021 - 12:48 By TimesLIVE
An illegal electricity connection. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

A Gqeberha couple has died after being electrocuted when they allegedly hung their washing on an illegal electricity connection.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said Kwazakele police have opened an inquest docket.

Lingomso Cose, 30, and her husband Mphakamise Cose, 34, died at their Soweto-on-Sea home at about 3.40pm on Monday, when their neighbour heard a scream, according to preliminary information supplied to police.

The washing was hung on a wire that was illegally connected to a municipal electrical pole, according to police.

“Police are urging residents to refrain from illegally connecting electricity as this can have fatal consequences. Loose electrical wires/cables must not be interfered with. Instead, the authorities must be contacted to attend to the loose live wire,” Swart cautioned.

TimesLIVE

