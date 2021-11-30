COVID -19 LIVE UPDATES | Those gravely ill from Omicron are unvaccinated, says NICD
November 30 2021 - 06:30
Biden warns against Omicron panic
President Joe Biden urged Americans not to panic about the new Covid-19 Omicron variant and said the U.S. was making contingency plans with pharmaceutical companies if new vaccines are needed.
November 30 2021 - 06:20
Omicron may be mild, but ‘concerning elements’ keep experts on alert
The WHO is working with researchers around the globe to better understand the new coronavirus variant after health experts in SA, where Omicron was first detected, said it appeared to cause only mild symptoms.
There’s no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron differ from those caused by other variants, the Geneva-based WHO cautioned on Sunday. Some of the earliest reported infections occurred among university students who are more likely to experience less severe illness from Covid-19, and understanding the level of severity of the new strain “will take days to several weeks”, the WHO said.
November 30 2021 - 06:10
TOM EATON | Ignorance was Cyril’s saving grace until it hit close to home
The travel bans imposed on Southern African countries at the weekend were less a knee-jerk than a full-bodied paroxysm of prejudice, as the global north revealed just how deeply it is still in thrall to “Swart Gevaar” notions of dark and dangerous Africa.
For Cyril Ramaphosa, however, they were a gift straight from the political gods. And yet how differently things might have gone.
Consider, for example, Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College in London, who, last Tuesday, posted a series of tweets about a curious new variant of Covid-19.
Had Dr Peacock been in a postprandial slump after a lengthy forage in the Imperial dining hall when he sat down to write his tweets, he might have limited himself to some dry, undemonstrative observations, perhaps presented via impenetrable jargon or hedged in that deeply cautious, don’t-quote-me tone that distinguishes scientists from rank-and-file tweeters.
November 30 2021 - 06:00
EDITORIAL | State’s Covid carnage-to-creativity rollout is exactly what we need
Whether naysayers like it or not, government’s focus on vaccines rather than lockdowns is SA’s only way forward
