COVID -19 LIVE UPDATES | Those gravely ill from Omicron are unvaccinated, says NICD

November 30 2021 - 06:10

TOM EATON | Ignorance was Cyril’s saving grace until it hit close to home

The travel bans imposed on Southern African countries at the weekend were less a knee-jerk than a full-bodied paroxysm of prejudice, as the global north revealed just how deeply it is still in thrall to “Swart Gevaar” notions of dark and dangerous Africa.

For Cyril Ramaphosa, however, they were a gift straight from the political gods. And yet how differently things might have gone.

Consider, for example, Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College in London, who, last Tuesday, posted a series of tweets about a curious new variant of Covid-19.

Had Dr Peacock been in a postprandial slump after a lengthy forage in the Imperial dining hall when he sat down to write his tweets, he might have limited himself to some dry, undemonstrative observations, perhaps presented via impenetrable jargon or hedged in that deeply cautious, don’t-quote-me tone that distinguishes scientists from rank-and-file tweeters.