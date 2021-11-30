Discovery staff respond well to firm's instruction to vaccinate

Discovery employees have strongly supported a Covid-19 vaccination mandate by the medical-scheme administrator — SA’s largest — with almost 95% of them taking the shots.

The Johannesburg-based company announced its plan to make vaccinations compulsory for all its employees in early September. At the time, only 22% of its more than 10,000 employees were inoculated.

Discovery took the decision after a lengthy consultation process and decided that a regulatory lever was needed to ensure safety for all in its offices and for the broader public, CEO Adrian Gore said in a briefing on Tuesday. The compulsory vaccines policy accommodates employees with religious beliefs or health conditions preventing their participation.