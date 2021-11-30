Gordhan, Mahumapelo off the hook as public protector closes complaints

The public protector has decided not to pursue a complaint lodged against Eskom and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, and another against former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Tuesday these “closing reports” result from cases which are no longer being pursued on the grounds that the allegations were unsubstantiated, or the office does not enjoy jurisdiction, or other competent forums were dealing with the same matters.

Mkhwebane said the complaint against Gordhan and Eskom was lodged by unionist Zwelinzima Vavi on behalf of Mark Chettiar, an Eskom employee.

The investigation was into allegations of a failure by Gordhan, the board of directors of Eskom and the parastatal to investigate a complaint relating to allegations of maladministration and improper conduct made against Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.

In his complaint, Vavi said Chettiar had made a protected disclosure to the state capture inquiry regarding contracts entered into between Eskom and other companies.