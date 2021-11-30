South Africa

Health DG Sandile Buthelezi returns to work after suspension over Digital Vibes saga

30 November 2021 - 20:50
Department of health director-general Sandile Buthelezi. File photo.
Department of health director-general Sandile Buthelezi. File photo.
Dr Sandile Buthelezi, who was put on precautionary suspension by the health department over the Digital Vibes Covid-19 corruption scandal, returned to work on Monday.

According to the health department, Buthelezi is back to his role as the accounting officer after undergoing a disciplinary hearing process chaired by a retired judge.

“He was cleared of all charges, hence his return to the office. The ministry of health would like to wish Dr Buthelezi all the best in fulfilling his duties,” said the department.

Buthelezi was accused of approving payments amounting to R60m to Digital Vibes, in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The same contract led to the suspension, followed by the resignation, of former health minister Zweli Mkhize. 

The R150m Digital Vibes communications contract was already in place when Buthelezi assumed the role of director-general in 2019. It was what he potentially failed to do afterwards that resulted in his suspension.

