Here are the places government has been advised to restrict access to for unvaccinated people

Lobby group Business for SA (B4SA) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to consider mandatory vaccinations, suggesting that a vaccine mandate be urgently implemented in workplaces.

Ramaphosa on Sunday said the country would remain on level 1 lockdown but urged people to get vaccinated.

He said a task team would be established to consider mandatory vaccinations.

Where should vaccinations be made mandatory?

B4SA, along with scientists and health experts, threw its weight behind a vaccine mandate and called for public access restrictions for unvaccinated people.

The lobby group provided suggestions of locations and activities to which access should only be given to those who are vaccinated.

The suggestions include hospitals, grocery stores, events and certain government services, among others.

What is the reason behind the mandate?

According to B4SA, making vaccination mandatory would save lives and avoid severe lockdown restrictions over the upcoming holiday period.

“We need to rapidly move to a situation where only vaccinated individuals should be allowed to travel in buses, taxis and aeroplanes, or to eat and drink in indoor establishments such as restaurants and taverns.

“This is in line with global restrictions and based on the science regarding airborne disease. Ventilation and masks remain important, but we now need to look at enforcing a further layer of protection,” said B4SA chair Martin Kingston.

The group said vaccine mandates at workplaces will ensure safe working environments for employees and customers.

“In many instances, [this] should include restricting access to vaccinated individuals and implementing vaccine mandates wherever possible. This is in accordance with their responsibilities outlined in the department of labour's OHS [occupational health and safety] directive, issued in July,” it said.