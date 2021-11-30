IN PICS | Nearly three dozen white rhino from SA flown safely to Rwanda

In a mammoth effort, 30 rhino have been moved from SA to Rwanda in the biggest-ever single translocation of the species.

The move — in an effort to extend the white rhino range and create a secure new breeding stronghold in Rwanda — took place on Saturday.

The animals have been introduced into the Akagera National Park, and sourced from the andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal. The move was a collaboration between the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), African Parks, and andBeyond, with funding provided by the Howard G Buffett Foundation.