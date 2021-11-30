South Africa

IN PICS | Nearly three dozen white rhino from SA flown safely to Rwanda

30 November 2021 - 06:36
A tranquilised rhino is moved carefully into a crate for transportation from SA to Rwanda.
A tranquilised rhino is moved carefully into a crate for transportation from SA to Rwanda.
Image: Martin Meyer / African Parks

In a mammoth effort, 30 rhino have been moved from SA to Rwanda in the biggest-ever single translocation of the species.

The move — in an effort to extend the white rhino range and create a secure new breeding stronghold in Rwanda — took place on Saturday.

The animals have been introduced into the Akagera National Park, and sourced from the andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal. The move was a collaboration between the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), African Parks, and andBeyond, with funding provided by the Howard G Buffett Foundation.

“This is an opportunity for Rwanda to substantially advance its contribution to rhino conservation, with Akagera poised to become a globally important sanctuary for black and now white rhinoceros. This is timely for the conservation of these incredibly threatened species.

“We’re extremely proud of our conservation partnerships and our national parks, which are playing a pivotal role in meeting biodiversity targets and in driving sustainable, transformative, equitable socioeconomic growth,” said Ariella Kageruka, RDB acting chief tourism officer.

Money laundering and wads of cash giving illegal wildlife traders the upper hand

Sophisticated methods of money laundering and the extensive use of cash are hampering organisations from tracing the flow of funds around illegal ...
News
1 week ago

Their journey covered a total distance of more than 3,400km and forms the largest single rhino translocation in history. The rhinos will be monitored daily in Akagera by a dedicated team and a specialist veterinarian who will oversee their acclimation.

“Introductions to safe, intact wild landscapes are vital for the future of vulnerable species like white rhino, which are under considerable human-induced pressures,” said African Parks’ CEO Peter Fearnhead.

White rhino are classified as near threatened with numbers declining across existing strongholds, largely due to poaching driven by demand for their horns.  

“We have meticulously managed and grown the rhino population at Phinda over 30 years,” says Simon Naylor, andBeyond Phinda conservation manager.  

To ensure that this new population of white rhinos also flourishes, each rhino has been fitted with a transmitter to enable constant monitoring by dedicated tracking teams. A canine anti-poaching unit and helicopter surveillance are also in place to provide further support for their long-term protection.

“Our foundation is pleased to continue to invest in Akagera’s remarkable transformation into a critical national park for Rwanda and an example of responsible conservation for the African continent and the world,” said Howard G Buffett, chairperson and CEO of the Howard G Buffett Foundation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE :

WATCH | Once-in-a-lifetime sighting of leopard stealing lion cub leaves safari-goer in awe

A once-in-a-lifetime sighting left a safari-goer in awe when a leopard made off with a lion cub in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

White rhino population down by two-thirds, new global report says

The estimated rhino population in Africa is about 18,000, which represents a 12% decline in the past decade, according to the latest State of Rhino ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. 'We saved the people of eThekwini'- Why Philani Mavundla voted with the ANC News
  3. How R570m turned a gift horse into a white elephant News
  4. LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks News
  5. Private schools offering hefty fee discounts for 2022 News

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...