Joburg man missing after being swept out to sea at KZN beach

Police have resumed their search for a young Johannesburg man who was caught in a rip current while swimming at a KwaZulu-Natal south coast beach on Monday.

Craig Lambinon of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the youngster was swimming with his 19-year-old friend at Kidds Beach, Port Edward, when he went missing.

He said search and rescue teams were dispatched when reports of the incident were received on Monday morning.

“On arrival at the scene, a 19-year-old male was safely out of the water suffering non-fatal drowning symptoms and a 20-year-old male was missing in the surf.

“It appears that while they were swimming together they were caught in rip currents. The teenager attempted to assist his friend, who then disappeared under water.

“The teen was able to get free of the rip current and came ashore.

“Bystanders entered the water to search for the missing man. The teenager was transported to hospital in a stable condition and has recovered."

Lambinon said despite an extensive sea and shoreline search there remains no sign of the missing man.

TimesLIVE