South Africa

Joburg man missing after being swept out to sea at KZN beach

30 November 2021 - 10:59
The search continues for a Johannesburg man who was swept out to sea by rip currents.
The search continues for a Johannesburg man who was swept out to sea by rip currents.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

Police have resumed their search for a young Johannesburg man who was caught in a rip current while swimming at a KwaZulu-Natal south coast beach on Monday.

Craig Lambinon of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the youngster was swimming with his 19-year-old friend at Kidds Beach, Port Edward, when he went missing.

He said search and rescue teams were dispatched when reports of the incident were received on Monday morning.

“On arrival at the scene, a 19-year-old male was safely out of the water suffering non-fatal drowning symptoms and a 20-year-old male was missing in the surf.

“It appears that while they were swimming together they were caught in rip currents. The teenager attempted to assist his friend, who then disappeared under water.

“The teen was able to get free of the rip current and came ashore.

“Bystanders entered the water to search for the missing man. The teenager was transported to hospital in a stable condition and has recovered."

Lambinon said despite an extensive sea and shoreline search there remains no sign of the missing man.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

NSRI roped in to help Garden Route residents escape flooded homes

The Western Cape government has urged residents in the southern Cape to stay indoors in areas affected by heavy rainfall and flooding as rescuers ...
News
1 week ago

Belgian tourist suffers medical emergency while kayaking in Eastern Cape

A Belgian woman had to receive emergency medical care after falling ill during a kayaking trip in the Tsitsikamma National Park in the Eastern Cape.
News
2 weeks ago

Casting the dye: Cape Town and NSRI partner in ‘cutting edge rip current experiment’

The first dye release took place last month at Kogel Bay and after studying the results from this experiment, the second release - which will be ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. 'We saved the people of eThekwini'- Why Philani Mavundla voted with the ANC News
  3. How R570m turned a gift horse into a white elephant News
  4. LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks News
  5. Private schools offering hefty fee discounts for 2022 News

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...