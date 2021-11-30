'Largest beach protest SA has ever seen' planned against Shell's seismic survey

Thousands of South Africans will gather simultaneously in four major cities on Sunday to voice their objection to Shell's seismic testing off the Wild Coast.

In Johannesburg, protesters are set to gather outside Shell's headquarters in Bryanston, while those in coastal provinces will hit the beaches to voice their disdain.

The protest campaign has been led by environmental group Oceans Not Oil, which on Monday delivered more than 18,000 written objections and a list of 314,361 signatures to the “We Object to Shell and CGG Seismic Surveys on RSA Coast” petition to the Kloof, Durban, branch of environmental assessors SLR Consulting, appointed by Shell.

“SA citizens believe that there is more at stake than just a few threatened species, but rather evidence of a clear divergence of goals between the department of minerals, resources and energy and department of forestry, fisheries and the environment in terms of climate goals and obligations,” said Oceans Not Oil.

Dre Beeby, an Oceans Not Oil affiliate, said the purpose of Sunday's protest is “to demand our government revoke these permissions given to them.

“This will be by far the largest beach protest SA has ever seen.”