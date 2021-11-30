South Africa

LISTEN | Police commissioner Sitole says he wasn't unavailable during unrest, raises concerns about police budget

30 November 2021 - 18:19 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Khehla Sitole told the SAHRC that he chose to be in an operational room during the unrest and was accessible to everyone.
Image: Brenton Geach

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole was the first witness before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings on Tuesday.

The commission is hearing testimonies on the July unrest that claimed more than 300 lives and billions of rand in infrastructure damages.

Listen:

Sitole told the commission that anyone who wanted to find him during the crisis could have found him. 

Earlier, several witnesses told the commission that they could not reach government officials during the unrest. 

The hearing continues until December 3.

TimesLIVE

