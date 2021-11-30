LISTEN | Police commissioner Sitole says he wasn't unavailable during unrest, raises concerns about police budget
30 November 2021 - 18:19
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole was the first witness before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings on Tuesday.
The commission is hearing testimonies on the July unrest that claimed more than 300 lives and billions of rand in infrastructure damages.
Listen:
Sitole told the commission that anyone who wanted to find him during the crisis could have found him.
Earlier, several witnesses told the commission that they could not reach government officials during the unrest.
The hearing continues until December 3.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.