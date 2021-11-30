Money glitch for body parts murder accused as he awaits order on mental exam

The actuarial science graduate accused of murder will have to wait until Friday to have his application for a mental evaluation submitted after he failed to pay his lawyer.

Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of murder after body parts were found in his fridge in Protea Glen, Soweto, on November 13.

His lawyer, Gift Mncube, told the court he would not be able to proceed with the matter as he had not received financial instructions.

“There is a slight predicament. The accused’s family indicated to me they currently do not have funds. They asked for time to gather the funds required for the matter to proceed. By Friday I will have the financial instructions to proceed,” said Mncube.

Magistrate David Mhango postponed the matter to December 3.

Hlabangwane’s case was postponed previously after it emerged he attempted to kill himself before his first appearance in court.

The news about his attempted suicide came out during his second appearance.

Mncube previously told the court he would submit an application for his client to undergo mental evaluation.

SowetanLIVE