South Africa

Nearly 4,400 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in 24 hours: NICD

30 November 2021 - 20:38 By TimesLIVE
Of the new infections, 3,143 were in Gauteng, 275 in the Western Cape, 259 in KwaZulu-Natal, 204 in Limpopo and 200 in the North West. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Satjawat Boontanataweepol

SA recorded 4,373 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with more than 3,100 of them in Gauteng.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Tuesday that there were 4,373 new cases recorded across SA, as well as 21 Covid-19 related deaths.

This means that there have been 2,968,052 total cases and 89,843 fatalities recorded across SA to date.

There were also 119 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 2,414 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19 related complications.

