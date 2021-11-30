Patients evacuated from Charlotte Maxeke as burst pipe causes flooding

A burst pipe on the roof level of Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke Hospital caused flooding and the evacuation of patients on Monday.

The Gauteng health department said the leak in block 5 was caused by a threaded joint dislodging on Monday morning.

Ventilated patients were moved out of the trauma ICU as electricity was at risk in the main ICU, where Covid-19 patients are managed, said department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

She said clinical areas in block 5 were the most affected by the flooding.

“Patients were moved to other wards. The water was drained yesterday and the hospital has been functioning,” Kekana said.

EWN reported that Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia said with Charlotte Maxeke not operational, things were likely to become difficult at his facility as Covid-19 cases increased.

Jack Bloom, the DA’s shadow health MEC in Gauteng, described the flooding as “tragic”, especially as the province enters the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

Bloom said higher priority needs to be given to maintenance at the hospital, otherwise more machine and building failures would occur, endangering the lives of patients.