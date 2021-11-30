Prasa cries ‘economic sabotage’ after cables are cut and thief is electrocuted

Metrorail said it was the victim of “economic sabotage” on Tuesday after fibreoptic communications lines in Cape Town were cut overnight.

Most of Metrorail’s commuter trains were suspended on Tuesday morning as the cut in communications rendered them too dangerous to operate. Fibreoptic cables are worthless as scrap and Metrorail spokesperson Nana Zenani said it appeared someone had cut the cables to see if they contained copper. No cable was stolen.

Zenani said the fibreoptic lines are run along the overhead electrical wires.

“We normally run more than one line with multiple rings above ground and underground to divert telecoms in the event that one is damaged. In this case, all of those lines have been cut,” she said.

Metrorail has had major security shortcomings along its railway corridors across the country.