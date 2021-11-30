SAPS had no intelligence of July unrest before violence erupted: Sitole

The police did not have any intelligence on the July unrest before widespread looting and riots hit Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Responding to minister Bheki Cele's statement that he had not received any intelligence report before or during the unrest from police, national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole on Tuesday told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) that there was no intelligence report before the outbreak of violence in July.

Sitole agreed with Cele that the police had made no concerted effort to properly plan for the unrest. He said the police could not plan as they did not have accurate information before the events unfolded.

“The intelligence I am referring to was received during the time of the unrest, not before. There was no intelligence report in relation to the upcoming violence. There was no report to explicitly say that this is coming in terms of this modus operandi. It wasn’t picked up by all intelligence.”

He said an early warning had been issued but police “shared information that was already there which was in public and operational domain”.