‘Stay safe’: Severe storms, hail and strong winds forecast for KZN

Emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert after the SA Weather Service issued a warning about strong winds, hail and severe lightning expected for large parts of the province.

In its alert, the weather service said severe thunderstorms were expected over the western, Midlands and northern parts of the province from Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Affected areas include the districts of uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, uMzinyathi, uThukela, Zululand, Amajuba, iLembe and King Cetshwayo.

The weather service said this could lead to localised damage to settlements and infrastructure due to strong winds.

“Severe lightning can possibly result in localised fire incidents, injuries to humans and livestock. Localised damage to vehicles due to hail and heavy downpours [which] may lead to flooding of roads and low-lying bridges,” it said.

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka urged residents to take precautions to stay safe.

Hlomuka said residents who live in low-lying areas should seek shelter on higher ground should their situation deteriorate.

“Pedestrians caught in storms are urged to seek shelter and motorists are urged not to speed as roads can be slippery. Disaster management has been placed on high alert across the province and is monitoring areas prone to weather-related incidents,” he said.

