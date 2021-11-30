Toddlers make up 10% of hospital Covid-19 cases in Tshwane

Children under the age of two account for about 10% of total hospital admissions in Tshwane since the detection of the new Covid-19 variant, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

More children are being admitted than during the early stages of the country entering the current fourth wave of infections, though a similar trend occurred during the third wave when the Delta variant was dominant, said Waasila Jassat, public health specialist at the institute.

SA scientists were last week the first to identify the new variant now known as Omicron, and while symptoms have been described as mild, the exact risk from the new strain is still uncertain. Governments across the globe stepped up travel restrictions in response, and the World Health Organisation warned that the variant could fuel a fresh surge in infections.

“The very young children have an immature immune system and they are also not vaccinated, so they are more at risk,” said Jassat, who was part of developing and managing SA’s national hospital surveillance system for Covid-19.

She said that part of the increased rate of admissions may reflect extra precaution on the part of parents given the new concern about the mutation. A paediatric report due later this week should provide more information.