South Africa

Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation calls on government to keep its promise to tackle GBV

30 November 2021 - 08:00
Mourners paid tribute to Uyinene Mrwetyana at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town on Tuesday, two years after her brutal murder.
Mourners paid tribute to Uyinene Mrwetyana at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town on Tuesday, two years after her brutal murder.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation has called on the government to honour its promise to tackle gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in society.

As SA observes 16 days of activism against women and child abuse, the foundation has expressed its disappointment with a lack of action regarding the establishment of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

The council would ensure the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) geared towards ending GBVF by 2030 through the protection of women, children and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. 

The plan was approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2020. 

Masimbulele Buso, MD of the foundation, says the council was to have been set up in 2020 but this had not materialised. Buso said the foundation was given a deadline of December 2021. 

“In August 2021 we took to the streets with a Post Office to parliament campaign to address the stagnation of focus on GBVF in SA. The minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, heard us and pledged that the National Council on GBVF would be in place by the end of December 2021.  She agreed that more should have been done and that women had had enough of being ‘slaughtered like goats',” said Buso.

Nkoana-Mashabane handed over the NSP on GBVF one year implementation report to Ramaphosa in July this year. 

“Over the past year, the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities , ministerial and DG clusters and the interministerial committee have provided programmatic oversight, using different mechanisms to assist departments to embed the NSP on GBVF targets into the machinery of government,” said Nkoana-Mashabane. 

The minister said the report would be made public in due course. 

READ MORE

EDITORIAL | More must be done if SA is to stop GBV and teen pregnancies

Education programmes abound, yet abuse of women continues unabated
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Musician Mbongeni Ngema forms organisation to fight GBV

Musician, composer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema has formed an organisation aimed at fighting gender-based violence.
News
2 days ago

Gross domestic violence: GBV at home costs economies billions

The domino effect of prevalent abuse plays out in the workplace and eventually reaches the wider economy
World
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. 'We saved the people of eThekwini'- Why Philani Mavundla voted with the ANC News
  3. How R570m turned a gift horse into a white elephant News
  4. LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks News
  5. Private schools offering hefty fee discounts for 2022 News

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...