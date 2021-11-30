Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation calls on government to keep its promise to tackle GBV

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation has called on the government to honour its promise to tackle gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in society.

As SA observes 16 days of activism against women and child abuse, the foundation has expressed its disappointment with a lack of action regarding the establishment of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

The council would ensure the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) geared towards ending GBVF by 2030 through the protection of women, children and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The plan was approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2020.

Masimbulele Buso, MD of the foundation, says the council was to have been set up in 2020 but this had not materialised. Buso said the foundation was given a deadline of December 2021.

“In August 2021 we took to the streets with a Post Office to parliament campaign to address the stagnation of focus on GBVF in SA. The minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, heard us and pledged that the National Council on GBVF would be in place by the end of December 2021. She agreed that more should have been done and that women had had enough of being ‘slaughtered like goats',” said Buso.

Nkoana-Mashabane handed over the NSP on GBVF one year implementation report to Ramaphosa in July this year.

“Over the past year, the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities , ministerial and DG clusters and the interministerial committee have provided programmatic oversight, using different mechanisms to assist departments to embed the NSP on GBVF targets into the machinery of government,” said Nkoana-Mashabane.

The minister said the report would be made public in due course.