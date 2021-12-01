Ballito Rage cancelled after 32 guests and four staff test positive
Amid growing calls for the Ballito Rage Festival to be cancelled, the organisers announced on Wednesday that the remainder of the controversial event would not go ahead.
This comes after 32 guests and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
On Sunday during his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed concern about gatherings like Rage and said such events should be called off.
The organisers said: “We take the safety of all our customers, staff and suppliers extremely seriously. It is for this reason the event organisers have taken the decision to cancel the remainder of Ballito Rage.
“The festival opened on November 30 with unprecedented Covid-19 protocols in place, including mandatory vaccinations for all staff and guests and pre-arrival Covid-19 tests for all guests.
“A testing facility was set up near the event site and staff testing commenced on November 29. Of the first 122 staff members tested, zero presented positive.
“On November 30 all remaining staff and all guests underwent Covid-19 tests at the testing facility near the event site prior to entering the event. Between 2pm and 10pm, 940 guests and staff members were tested and 32 guests and four staff presented positive results.”
A health department team was on site and worked with the organisers to conduct tracing and “ensure the necessary isolation of positive individuals and staff as per government protocols,” according to the organisers.
“After a further exhaustive review this morning (December 1), consultation and guidance from the local and provincial health departments and other key stakeholders, the decision was collectively made to cancel the event going forward based on the data available to us.
“It is our responsibility to act based on facts, collaboration and the resources and tools we have available.
“While we understand the disappointment this causes for those who were looking forward to enjoying the festival, these are unprecedented times. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support. Ticket holders will receive further information in the coming days via email.
“We strongly urge all ticket holders who choose to stay in the area and/or travel during the holiday period to continue to be extremely responsible, stay safe and play their part in fighting the spread of Covid-19.”
The organisers didn’t respond to queries, but the cancellation was confirmed by two healthcare personnel.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.