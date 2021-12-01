Black Lawyers Association seeks to enter the fray in John Hlophe litigation

The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) has asked to join in the litigation over the potential impeachment of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, saying it was the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) process, and not Hlophe, that had harmed the dignity of the judiciary.

Hlophe has been referred to parliament for possible impeachment after the JSC decided by majority that he was guilty of gross misconduct in respect of a 2008 complaint by justices of the Constitutional Court.

The ConCourt justices complained that Hlophe had sought improperly to try to influence the outcome of cases pending before their court related to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma. The JSC decision followed an April finding of gross misconduct by a Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

However Hlophe has approached the Johannesburg high court to review and set aside the JSC meeting that took the decision to refer him to parliament as well as the Tribunal’s decision. On Monday, the high court ruled that the complainant justices of the ConCourt and Freedom Under Law (FUL) could intervene in the review application. Hlophe had not opposed the justices’ intervention but had virulently opposed FUL’s.

In a letter on behalf of the BLA from attorneys Venfolo Lingani Incorporated to the parties asking for their consent to intervene as an “interested party”, the BLA said it was formed in 1977 to address the adversity faced by black lawyers. In seeking to intervene, it was acting “in the interests of black advocates, attorneys and judges from its ranks” and in the interests of justice, since this case was likely to be precedent-setting when it came to possible impeachment.