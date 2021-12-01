Cash in exchange for the jab? Here are the companies giving incentives to vaccinated citizens
In an effort to get citizens vaccinated against Covid-19 amid the Omicron variant, SA companies are offering incentives.
This week, financial services group Absa announced it was offering weekly prizes valued at R100,000 and a single grand draw for R1m to vaccinated customers.
The weekly prizes close on January 9. The group said those who want to enter the draw must be Absa Life policyholders, their policy premiums must be up to date and they must have a valid SA identity document or be permanent residents the country.
Entry for the competition is done by SMSing “Yes” to 43211.
Old Mutual’s ‘Vax and win’ competition
The insurance company is running a vaccination competition until December 17.
Vaccinated customers have the option to take their prize as R100,000 cash or the equivalent value in Old Mutual Rewards points.
The competition is paying R100,000 each week to a single winner, plus R50,000 to 12 other people.
Entries are via the Old Mutual WhatsApp chat on 0860 933 333. Your vaccine status will need to be verified before entering.
FNB’S vaccine draw
In October, First National Bank started monthly draws due to end on December 31.
Those with no outstanding debt with the bank and an SA ID number can declare, via the FNB app, they have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The draw is valued at R3m, plus another R1m if the winner is older than 60, plus another R2m for those with FNB Life policies.
Government’s luck draw
Last week, the DG Murray Trust, working with the department of health, announced they will award people with cash prizes totalling up to R2m in lucky draws conducted in December and January.
The parties said there is no entry requirement, and everyone who receives at least one dose by December 31 will automatically be entered in the draw.
Five people will get R100,000 each, 50 will get R10,000 each, and the last prize is R1,000 each for 1,000 people.
The final lucky draw will be held on January 25, 2022 to allow for all paper records of people vaccinated before the end of the year to be captured.
Winners will be notified by telephone on the number given at the time of registration for vaccination.
Vooma voucher doubled to R200
The value of the Vooma Vaccination Voucher has been increased to R200 from Monday, given the heightened urgency to ensure all people aged 50 and older are vaccinated without delay.
The offer of the grocery voucher, issued by SMS and redeemable at Shoprite stores, is made to all people aged 50 and older who are vaccinated for the first time.
The government said those people who have already received the R100 voucher will automatically receive another R100.
R200 Uber voucher to vaccine sites
Uber SA is offering two rides at R100 each as long as they are to and from an official vaccination centre.
The free ride is part of Uber’s global initiative of offering 10-million rides to those seeking transportation to get vaccinated.
The voucher is automatically applied on qualifying trips and customers cannot use it for other trips.
The offer runs until the end of this month.
