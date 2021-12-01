Cash in exchange for the jab? Here are the companies giving incentives to vaccinated citizens

In an effort to get citizens vaccinated against Covid-19 amid the Omicron variant, SA companies are offering incentives.

This week, financial services group Absa announced it was offering weekly prizes valued at R100,000 and a single grand draw for R1m to vaccinated customers.

The weekly prizes close on January 9. The group said those who want to enter the draw must be Absa Life policyholders, their policy premiums must be up to date and they must have a valid SA identity document or be permanent residents the country.

Entry for the competition is done by SMSing “Yes” to 43211.

Old Mutual’s ‘Vax and win’ competition

The insurance company is running a vaccination competition until December 17.

Vaccinated customers have the option to take their prize as R100,000 cash or the equivalent value in Old Mutual Rewards points.

The competition is paying R100,000 each week to a single winner, plus R50,000 to 12 other people.

Entries are via the Old Mutual WhatsApp chat on 0860 933 333. Your vaccine status will need to be verified before entering.

FNB’S vaccine draw

In October, First National Bank started monthly draws due to end on December 31.

Those with no outstanding debt with the bank and an SA ID number can declare, via the FNB app, they have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The draw is valued at R3m, plus another R1m if the winner is older than 60, plus another R2m for those with FNB Life policies.