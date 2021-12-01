COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Just giving Africa vaccines isn’t enough to stop more nasty shocks like Omicron
December 01 2021 - 07:00
Health department doubles Vooma vaccination vouchers to R200 for people over 50
The Gauteng health department has doubled the incentive amount of the Vooma vaccination voucher to R200 to get more people over 50 vaccinated.
On Monday, the department said people in this age group were expected to be among the most affected by the fourth wave of infections driven by the new Omicron variant.
“A large number of unvaccinated people aged 50+ are predicted to die in this fourth wave. We want to make sure the 50+ have the taxi fare to get to vaccination sites before Christmas,” said the department.
The vouchers are redeemable at any Shoprite supermarket within 30 days.
December 01 2021 - 06:35
Moderna warning that jabs won’t stop Omicron sends markets into free fall
Drugmaker Moderna’s CEO set off fresh alarm bells in financial markets on Tuesday after he warned that Covid-19 vaccines were unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against Delta.
Crude oil futures shed more than a dollar, the Australian currency hit a year low and Nikkei gave up gains as Stéphane Bancel’s comments spurred fears that vaccine resistance could lead to more sickness and hospitalisations, prolonging the pandemic.
“There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level ... we had with Delta,” Bancel told the Financial Times.
“I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to ... are like: ‘This is not going to be good’,” Bancel said.
Moderna did not reply to a request for comment on the interview and on when it expects to have data on the effectiveness of its vaccine against Omicron, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) says carries a “very high” risk of infection surges.
December 01 2021 - 06:30
Just giving Africa vaccines isn’t enough to stop more nasty shocks like Omicron
How do we ensure that the world has access to the Covid-19 vaccines needed to prevent more variants like the latest Omicron strain from emerging?
One disturbingly common response to calls from the World Health Organisation and others to increase the availability of doses in emerging economies is to suggest supply isn’t really the problem but demand.
SA, where Omicron was first identified, provides one data point in favour of this hypothesis. Though barely 24% of the population has been fully vaccinated, the department of health last week asked Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer to suspend delivery of vaccines because its existing stockpile was more than enough at current lacklustre rates of uptake.
To be clear, outside the rich world demand is clearly not the main constraining factor on inoculations. All but 14 of the 51 nations with supply agreements sufficient to cover their entire populations are high-income countries, according to data collected by Unicef.
December 01 2021 - 06:20
Why we shouldn’t write off Omicron cases as ‘mild’
Reports of mostly mild illness from Covid-19 infections caused by Omicron need to be interpreted with caution because they may not reflect the new variant’s severity across a broad range of people.
Fatigue, head and body aches and occasional sore throats and coughs are among the typical symptoms experienced by Omicron patients, according to Angelique Coetzee, the doctor in SA whose observations helped scientists identify the worrisome strain. The manifestations contrast with the rapid heartbeat, low blood-oxygen levels and a loss of smell and taste often seen in Covid patients sickened by the Delta variant, she said.
While such anecdotes are encouraging, they may represent only a subset of cases and a fraction of the risk that could emerge if it spreads widely across the globe. Studies of disease patterns are needed to gauge Omicron’s virulence across diverse patient groups, public health experts said.
December 01 2021 - 06:15
Be supportive this festive season. You might need the favour returned
Tis the season to be jolly. Not.
There is a pervading sense of hopelessness that has a lot to do with a pandemic that has seeped into every aspect of people’s lives, with scant indication it will be over any time soon.
For those buckling under this enormous weight, the question is, are there any reserves left or ways to fill the empty mental tank?
And bleaker days lie ahead, is the story told by the latest unemployment figures in SA, released on Tuesday by Stats SA. They show that unemployment rose to 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021, the highest since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008.
This includes 571,000 job losses in formal employment, with women still bearing the brunt. The rate among them was 37.3% in the third quarter, compared with 32.9% among men.
December 01 2021 - 06:10
CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The sooner life becomes tricky for anti-vax dimwits the better
The problem with consultative democracy is that we are required to over-consult ignoramuses on interventions that will save their own lives. I was listening to the ACDP’s Kenneth Meshoe on SAfm’s morning show shouting: “We don’t know what’s in the vaccines” as his sole reasoning for opposing them and possible mandates. Really, Rev? You are going to question science armed with an unscientific Bible and illogical reasoning?
I read a story online that said 87% of patients admitted to Tshwane hospitals with Covid-19 are unvaccinated. That comes as no surprise to me. I have relatives in that city who refuse to be vaccinated. One is in hospital struggling to breathe as I type this.
The Omicron variant is multiplying infections at an alarming rate. President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that government was mulling vaccine mandates. I don’t know why they are over-thinking this; just introduce them asap.
The scientists who spoke before and after Meshoe on the same show all agreed that enforcing vaccine mandates would pass constitutional muster. As one of them eloquently put it, 3.5-billion people around the globe have already vaccinated, with adverse side effects only experienced by a tiny fraction of them. This is overwhelming proof that vaccines are safe, punching another hole in the religious zealot’s flimsy argument that they are not because they were developed in record time. Meshoe’s virtue signalling is wanting.
December 01 2021 - 06:00
GORDON BROWN | To halt Covid, the world has to unite as it did against smallpox
Five million lives worldwide have already been lost to Covid-19 and the World Health Organisation/Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (WHO/ACT-A) grimly predicts another 5-million will be lost in months to come. Alarmingly, Covid-19 cases will swell from the 260-million confirmed so far to 460-million by the end of 2022.
The damage from Covid-19 has been so catastrophic that when the World Health Assembly (WHA) meets in a special session, its task is nothing less than preventing such a tragedy from reoccurring. The damage from Covid-19 has been so ruinous that we now need an internationally binding agreement to prevent future outbreaks from ever becoming pandemics again.
In the words of WHO director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, a new agreement should be underpinned by a high-level commitment to health for all, grounded in equity and solidarity between nations. Not only should all people have fair access to what they need for their health, irrespective of their wealth or income, but the international community should ensure the equitable use and distribution of available medical resources. For that to happen, we need a fully functioning global surveillance system, the fast-tracking and sharing of support in emergencies, and predictable finance.
