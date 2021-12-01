Five key takeouts: Top cop says crime intelligence was outsmarted by July unrest organisers

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole says police crime intelligence was outsmarted by organisers of the July unrest because they used technology to plan it.

Police only had the early warning report containing information already in the public domain, he told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing on the violent riots and looting in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Crime intelligence not sufficiently equipped

The organisers of the riots outsmarted police by using technology to plan unrest, which SAPS was unable to act upon due to limited resources.

“Part of the modus operandi applied during the unrest was that they resorted to technology and the technological resourcing at the CI at the present moment requires a serious upgrade. During the time of the unrest they did not have a sufficient budget and other resources.”

Too busy to visit areas affected by the unrest

Sitole said he was too busy monitoring the violence to visit any of the affected areas.

“I needed to dispatch senior officers to take care of the situation as the demand was put on the table ... I needed to get a bird’s-eye view because the whole country was under siege and therefore I would not have gone to a specific area because I needed to have a view of all the areas and control the whole country,” he said.