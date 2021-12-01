South Africa

Hawks recover 600kg of cocaine with estimated street value of R240m

01 December 2021 - 08:20
Image: Supplied/Hawks

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team has recovered 600kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of R240m at the Durban harbour.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Nomthandazo Mbambo said no arrests have been made at this stage, pending an investigation into the seizure.

“The team received information about the MSC vessel sailing from South America to SA transporting containers with wooden floor boards and cocaine concealed within the consignment. On arrival, the container was searched,” said Mbambo.

She said large black sports bags were discovered between the boards, each containing bricks of cocaine. 

Hawks' national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said: “I appreciate the efforts by members to disrupt the supply of drugs.

“With the cargo safely in good hands, we will focus on the perpetrators.”

