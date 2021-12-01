Health department doubles Vooma vaccination vouchers to R200 for people over 50

The Gauteng health department has doubled the incentive amount of the Vooma vaccination voucher to R200 to get more people over 50 vaccinated.

On Monday, the department said people in this age group were expected to be among the most affected by the fourth wave of infections driven by the new Omicron variant.

“A large number of unvaccinated people aged 50+ are predicted to die in this fourth wave. We want to make sure the 50+ have the taxi fare to get to vaccination sites before Christmas,” said the department.

The vouchers are redeemable at any Shoprite supermarket within 30 days.