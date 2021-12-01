South Africa

'I have been unemployed since 2016': Limpopo woman wins R50m jackpot

01 December 2021 - 15:50
The winning numbers were 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 and PowerBall 15. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

An unemployed 28-year-old former general worker from Groblersdal in Limpopo has won the R50m PowerBall Plus jackpot drawn two weeks ago.

“I had been unemployed since 2016 and was surviving off my mother’s small income. Before that I was a general worker on the farms. I decided to play the PowerBall when my boyfriend encouraged me to,” she said.

She plans to use her winnings to build her mother and boyfriend’s mother each a house.

“At the moment I am so overwhelmed with mixed emotions, I am happy and scared at the same time,” she said.

When it’s your time it will happen, so people should keep on playing because you never know.
PowerBall Plus winner

The winning numbers were 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 and PowerBall 15. The game was played through the Quick Pick selection with a wager of R45.

“I had been playing for a long time and I believe that everyone has their day. When it’s your time it will happen, so people should keep on playing because you never know,” she said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“Our team has offered the winner counselling followed by extensive financial advice to assist her with financial planning, at no cost,” said Mabuza.

In the same draw, a 72-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal won the R100m guaranteed PowerBall jackpot after playing for 14 years.

Wednesday's draw is an estimated jackpot of R60m for Lotto, an estimated R35m for Lotto Plus 1 and an estimated R12m for Lotto Plus 2.

TimesLIVE

