'I have been unemployed since 2016': Limpopo woman wins R50m jackpot

An unemployed 28-year-old former general worker from Groblersdal in Limpopo has won the R50m PowerBall Plus jackpot drawn two weeks ago.

“I had been unemployed since 2016 and was surviving off my mother’s small income. Before that I was a general worker on the farms. I decided to play the PowerBall when my boyfriend encouraged me to,” she said.

She plans to use her winnings to build her mother and boyfriend’s mother each a house.

“At the moment I am so overwhelmed with mixed emotions, I am happy and scared at the same time,” she said.